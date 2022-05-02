'This Sallah is slow' - Citizens bemoan economic challenges during festivities

As Muslims observe this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations, some have expressed mixed reactions to the economic status of the country.

While some complained bitterly, others were happy to have been alive to witness another year of festivities.



GhanaWeb's team visited, Nima, a suburb in Accra, to find out how Muslims are celebrating. Many people, however, expressed their great displeasure at the economic challenges. They told GhanaWeb how it has had a severe impact on this year's Eid noting bad sales for traders.



A lady who sold fabrics said. "Market is slow, people are not purchasing items as they used to. This year Sallah is really slow."



Others who were very excited despite the economic crisis said, “We are very excited to be here, we have seen another year and it’s by the grace of Allah.”



Another gentleman said, “I am coming to buy chickens for the Sallah celebrations, I wanted to buy 10 chickens but the prices are too high so I’m only going to buy four.”

Despite experiencing hard times, people were not reluctant to give alms to the needy as Eid-Ul-Fitr is about thanksgiving and generosity as demonstrated at the Nima market.



Watch the video below:







