3
Menu
News

'This Sallah is slow' - Citizens bemoan economic challenges during festivities

Video Archive
Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Muslims observe this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations, some have expressed mixed reactions to the economic status of the country.

While some complained bitterly, others were happy to have been alive to witness another year of festivities.

GhanaWeb's team visited, Nima, a suburb in Accra, to find out how Muslims are celebrating. Many people, however, expressed their great displeasure at the economic challenges. They told GhanaWeb how it has had a severe impact on this year's Eid noting bad sales for traders.

A lady who sold fabrics said. "Market is slow, people are not purchasing items as they used to. This year Sallah is really slow."

Others who were very excited despite the economic crisis said, “We are very excited to be here, we have seen another year and it’s by the grace of Allah.”

Another gentleman said, “I am coming to buy chickens for the Sallah celebrations, I wanted to buy 10 chickens but the prices are too high so I’m only going to buy four.”

Despite experiencing hard times, people were not reluctant to give alms to the needy as Eid-Ul-Fitr is about thanksgiving and generosity as demonstrated at the Nima market.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK