‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post

The late Richard Badombie

Top lawyer killed in highway shooting

GBA places GHC20,000 bounty on information leading to assailants



Police arrest three suspects in connection with incident



The death of lawyer Richard Badombia has dominated news headlines since the news broke out on Saturday, May 28.



He was shot and killed whiles travelling on the Bole-Bamboi Highway in a private vehicle heading to Jirapa.



The Ghana Bar Association has tasked the Police to do all it takes to apprehend the perpetrators while placing a 20,000 cedis bounty on information leading to the arrest of the assailants.

Colleagues and acquaintances of the deceased have also posted messages of grief and condolence on his passing.



Most of these messages in which the deceased is tagged appear on his known Facebook timeline. GhanaWeb's checks show that his final Facebook post was three days prior to his death.



The May 25, 2022 post read: "This country needs a Messiah. It is falling apart every minute."



Some online voices are tagging the pot as not only cryptic but prophetic even though there is no immediate link to why he made the particular post.



Updates on Badombia file

Michael Badombia, a brother of the deceased told Joynews that they were travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives on Saturday, 28 May 2022 when they were attacked by the assailants.



He said the gunmen, using a torchlight, had ordered Badombia to stop, which order he obliged to even though they had identified that they were not police officers.



He said just as Richard Badombia slowed down, one of them shot and killed him causing their car to veer off the road.



“The blood of my brother was just gushing out and splashing on me in the car. We were four people in the car and the robbers came after us. They tried to open the car but they couldn’t.



“I just closed my eyes and pretended as though I was also dead,” he said.

“People started gathering around. When that happened, I got out of the car and interacted with them. They took us to the police station and later we came back for the body of my brother,” he narrated.



Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested by the Savannah Regional Patrol Team in connection with the murder of a lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi Road over the weekend.



The suspects who were arrested on Sunday, May 29, including a Benin and Mali national are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.



A police source said one of the suspects, whose name has been withheld, is a foreigner and a casual worker at the Bole Cocoa Research Centre.