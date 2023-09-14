This government is full of jokers – Paramount Chief slams Akufo-Addo’s administration

Omanhene of of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrikusu III

The Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attibrikusu III, criticized the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for its handling of the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

According to him, politicians finance nearly 90% of galamsey in Ghana, making the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's effort in fighting this issue a joke.



Speaking at the Grand Durbar of the 2023 Axim Kundum, Omanhene Attibrikusu III, said that the government knows what to do to stop illegal mining in Ghana, but it is merely engaging in window-dressing.



He added that the government keeps blaming chiefs for the increase in galamsey activities, but the chiefs have no powers to stop them.



“When it comes to the issue of galamsey, I would always say without fear or favour that the government is full of jokers. I would say this anywhere. Why do I say the government are jokers, as I am seated here, I don’t have any apparatus, I don’t command the police or the soldiers.



“The chamfans that are used for galamsey are imported, who controls the harbour? Is it not the government? So, if the government places an embargo on the import of chamfans, who is going to import them? Who am I, to go and give an order that the import of chamfans should be stopped?

“That is why I’m saying and I would also say it that the government are jokers. They don’t know what they are talking about. It is only the government who can stop galamsey and not chiefs,” he said.



He added that galamsey is destroying the land and water bodies in the country, but the government has not made up its mind to stop it.



He said that for the first time since he became chief, 35 years ago, he has had to go and buy fish at Takoradi because there were no fish in the water bodies in his area.



Watch the chief's remarks in the video below:





BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





