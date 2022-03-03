This government is simply paranoid - Edudzi Tamakloe

NDC legal team member, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Edudzi says nobody wants a coup in Ghana

Ghanaians are patiently waiting to vote out this failed govt – Edudzi



Ghana has a strong security apparatus to deal with coup – Edudzi



A member of the NDC legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has stated that the government is paranoid of coups considering its reaction to predictions on the possibility of a coup if the current economic condition remains unchanged.



In an interview on Neat FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Edudzi said that no Ghanaian is interested in removing the Akufo-Addo-led government through a coup because Ghanaians are waiting patiently to vote him out in December 2024.



"… what I am seeing today is that there is a certain paranoid situation in the country … the leadership of the country today is paranoid.

"…The four-year tenure of government has assured Ghanaians that if you are a bad government, you will be removed by the power of our thumb because everyone knows that it is the surest way of removing an incompetent government.



"Today, no Ghanaian would go for anything like a coup. So, let the president and the people who advise him on security know that nobody is interested in removing a government that has already failed because you are already out. This government has lost favour with the people of Ghana," he said in Twi.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyer further indicated that the security apparatus of the country was strong enough to handle a political upheaval that may arise, saying, "I believe in the Armed Forces of Ghana and the security architecture of this country."



Edudzi's comments come following calls by some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the arrest of the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Prof Raymond Atuguba, for saying that Ghana's current economic situation could serve as a basis for a military overtake if nothing is done by the government to avert the situation.