This govt will destroy Kennedy Agyapong’s works if he tries to go independent - Prophet Kumchacha

Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has raised concerns about the potential implications if the flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, decides to break away from the party and run as an independent candidate.

According to him, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has worked hard and also touched many lives. As a result, people have grown fond of him.



Prophet Kumchacha equated the potential impact on Agyapong's endeavour to break away from the NPP to the experience of Papa Kwasi Ndoum, suggesting that the ruling party could take measures detrimental to his business interests.



“But that aside, if Kennedy should run as an independent candidate, it would create a problem for him. When you look at it closely, a lot of people are looking up to him to break away from the NPP. But in this country, one thing I often say is that I like Kenndy Agyapong very much. I like him for his generosity and his sense of appreciating truth. Because of this, every youth in this country is fond of Kennedy Agyapong.



“This current NPP government is called the John 10:10 government. If you refer to the good books, John 10:10 reads, Satan came to steal, to kill and to destroy. So, if Kennedy ever decides to break away, they will mess up his works. If you like to mark it on the wall, they will break his company just like they did to Paa Kwasi Ndoum,” he said.





