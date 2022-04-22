0
'This is a family affair, insults will breed acrimony' — Oti Minister tells NPP aspirants

Joshua Makubu 57.png Joshua Makubu, Oti Regional Minister

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful in the region vying for positions at the constituency levels to avoid politics of insults.

Rather, he urged them to preach what they could offer their constituencies to ensure victory in 2024.

Mr Makubu was speaking with journalists after the party opened nominations for interested members for the various positions at the constituency level at Nkwanta on Thursday.

He said the acrimony and misunderstanding, which “heralded the polling station executive elections,” in some constituencies in the region was worrisome.

“Insults will breed acrimony, divide our ranks and arm our opponents with missiles to shoot us down, and so be measured in your campaigns,” he said.

"This is a family affair. Therefore, I don't expect anyone to do anything that will cause injuries to people’s reputation, dent the image of the region and the party at large.

“There's no winner in this contest.”

Mr Makubu urged the party faithful to preach peace and victory in 2024 while wishing all contestants the best of luck.

