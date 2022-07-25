'This is contempt' - Terlabi on military presence in Krobo despite parliament directive

Honourable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi is the MP for Lower Manya Krobo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Honourable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has described as contempt of parliament the continuous deployment of military personnel to assist the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in its ongoing prepaid metering exercise in the Krobo area contrary to a directive by the House of Parliament.

Parliament, through its Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, on Friday, June 24. directed the Defence Minister to immediately withdraw the military personnel assisting the installation of prepaid meters in the Krobo area.



The Speaker’s order followed a statement made on the floor by the Member of Parliament for the area, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi who argued that the presence of the military men was heightening tensions in the community.



The soldiers are assisting the ECG with the installation of new prepaid meters following years of hostility between residents and the ECG over the payment of electricity bills.



The ECG has justified the use of military personnel during the exercise with the men still actively on the ground fixing the meters.



Describing the failure to withdraw the soldiers as an act of lawlessness, the MP accused the Akufo-Addo led government of subverting the powers of Parliament.

"We have three arms of government". If parliament gives a directive and the agencies disregard the directive, it's contempt but we have a situation where this government has decided to turn things upside down because if parliament decides and they decide to do things otherwise, then you can imagine what's going on in the country now because they even disrespected parliament.



The presence of the military has not been without controversy with recent accusations of assault against some of the men.



Reacting to these reports, the legislator in reference to the incidents as an "anomaly" wondered why the service provider, rather than enhancing its working relationship with the people for the years ahead would instead resort to the use of military force.



Slams ECG for installing prepaid meter in his residence without notifying him.



The MP slammed personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for disrespecting his office by fixing prepaid meters in his house without notifying him.

Personnel of the Company Saturday afternoon fixed the meter in the house of the lawmaker as part of the ongoing prepaid metering system in the Krobo area.



He argued that though he wouldn't have resisted the exercise, notifying him of their coming would have fostered trust between all sides.



"I arrived home around 4pm on Saturday and without notifying me (they installed the meter). At least, I'm the member of Parliament, even if you don't respect me in person, at least respect my office, call me and tell me you're sending people to come and change your meter for me to say no or yes but on my blind side, they entered my house without my knowledge and there was nobody in the house, they went straight, removed the meter without putting off my gadgets," he said.



According to him, the action of the Company infuriated some members of the community, adding that it took his intervention to calm down tempers.



The legislature who accused the power distributors of failing to adhere to laid down procedures pertaining to their activities complained that this has caused damage to his fridge.

He maintained that the people were committed to paying their bills and blamed the ECG for not respecting the people.



"The ECG is being disrespectful to the people of Lower Manya Krobo, I've said on several platforms that Krobos have never said that they won't pay electricity bills but the approach is disrespectful," insisted the lawmaker.



Accusing the ECG of targeting him for the exercise, honourable Terlabi wondered why his house was singled out for the exercise in the Odumase area when the installation was yet to reach that community and denied applying for the meters as being speculated.



The actions of the Company, he added were part of the causes of the ongoing instigations against it and its operations in the area.



He said, "what is going on is part of the reasons for the ongoing agitations. If you respect the people, you engage them."

Though the ECG has engaged sections of the public and stakeholders prior to the commencement of the exercise, to the MP insisted that more should have been done.



"If it's the policy of government to introduce the prepaid meters, engage the people and let them understand," he advanced.



Honourable Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi denied that the people were reluctant to pay their bills, arguing that, "We always pay our bills and we'll pay, I will pay my bills and therefore if you bring the meter to my house and you inform me and I accept it, I'll not reject it."