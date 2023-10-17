‘This is fake and they know it’ - Mahama reacts to poster of him making ethnocentric remarks

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has refuted assertions that he said that the reaction of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government would have been different if the flood in the Volta Region happened in the Ashanti Region.

In a post shared on X on September 17, 2023, the former president, who was reacting to a flyer with a quote he supposedly made, said the words being attributed to him were false.



He urged the general public to ignore the publication which was by the dialysightonline.com and accused the Office of the President of being responsible for it.



“This is false and they know it! Kindly ignore such acts of disinformation from the Office of the President of Ghana,” Mahama, who is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, wrote.



The flyer by dailyinsightonline.com indicated that Mahama said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would have paid more attention to the flood victims if they were Ashantis.



“Akufo-Addo does not want to come to Volta Region to inspect the havoc of the spillage. If it was Ashanti Region he would have rushed there. Are Ewes not human beings too? Are Asantes more human beings than Ewes?” parts of the flyer reads.

This is false and they know it!



Kindly ignore such acts of disinformation from the Office of the President of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/qjc9zaXxMy — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) October 17, 2023

