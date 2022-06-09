19
This is how much work has been done so far on the National Cathedral

National Cathedral Drone Progress Work 1 The drone shot shows the progress of work at the site of the National Cathedral

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While the government has made it clear that it is not funding the construction of the ‘personal-pledge-to-God’ National Cathedral, as stated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, latest information suggests otherwise.

News making the rounds indicates that on October 29, 2020, Ken Ofori-Atta, at the request of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frema Osei Opare, gave authorization for the release of GH¢142.7million towards the construction of the national edifice.

This, according to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the move is a “grave constitutional violation” caused by the Minister of Finance.

He continued that it is his “view that the finance minister must pay for this.”

There have also been several angles to the government’s decision to prioritise the building of such a national edifice amid the current economic downturns in the country, although there have been arguments that it is a necessary project to boost tourism; a thing that would rake in revenue for the country.

It has also emerged that construction work on the National Cathedral has since February 2022, stalled, with little activities going on there.

But how much work has been done on the cathedral so far?

Edem Srem, one of Ghana’s foremost drone pilots and documentary producers, took some aerial shots of the progress of work at the site of the National Cathedral and has made them available to GhanaWeb.

See the photos below:



