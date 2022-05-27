This is not the NPP I know, we'll take the backseat and watch from afar - 'Unhappy' Kwamena Duncan

A former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan seems fed up with a "one-man show" being run in the Central Region specifically Ekumfi.

He believes the "sole proprietorship and enterprise" is derailing the progress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region.



Even though the issue has been reported to the national executives of the party, it appears that nothing has been done to put the "sole proprietor" to order.



In view of this, he told Kwami Sefa Kayi during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' that “we will sit back and watch how this sole proprietorship and sole enterprise will turn out"

"This is not the NPP I know," he added.



Listen to him in the video below:



