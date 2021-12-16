‘This is not the right time to re-open land borders’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says land borders will not be opened

He believes opening the borders may open the floodgates for a 4th wave



He made these pronouncements during his 27th address to the nation



President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that Ghana’s land borders cannot be re-opened in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.



Speaking during his 27th televised broadcast on December 15, the President explained that the re-opening of land borders may open the floodgates for a 4th wave, and therefore it is inappropriate to do so.



“As you know, the decision to close our borders, which are a source of livelihoods for many, was necessary because we wanted to limit the importation of the virus into the country. We are monitoring the level of the threat of the disease and ongoing vaccinations in our neighbouring countries, as soon as we are satisfied it is safe to do so, the borders will be open.



“Until then, I believe this is not the right time to reopen our land borders, especially as we are determined to prevent the 4th wave, and, as such, they will remain closed until further notice,” Akufo-Addo stressed.

In his address on Wednesday evening, Akufo-Addo also impressed on Ghanaians to continue to stick to the relevant COVID-19 safety protocols during the Christmas celebrations.



He stated that this will minimize the possibility of a surge in the number of infections, as it occurred during last year’s Christmas celebrations.



“We should be guided by what transpired last Christmas, where there was a sharp spike in the number of COVID infection cases and deaths in the immediate months of January and February, 2021. We should avoid the repetition of such a scenario after this year’s Christmas celebration,” Akufo-Addo advised.



In addition, Akufo-Addo indicated that some measures have been put in place by the government in dealing with the pandemic. In this regard, he highlighted the expansion of infrastructure “including oxygen supply and reach, particularly with respect to testing and treatment centres, and the training of health professionals across the country, in the care of severe and critically ill persons.”



He urged Ghanaians to avail themselves to be vaccinated while observing the respective safety protocols prescribed by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organisation.