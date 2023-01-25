16
This is not the time to make a nobody somebody - Cletus Avoka on Ato Forson’s elevation

Cletus Apul Avoka Is Former MP And NDC Parliamentary Candidate For Zebilla.jpeg Cletus Avoka, Member of Parliament for Zebilla East

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Zebilla East, Cletus Apul Avoka, has raised concerns about the timing of the NDC’s leadership reshuffle in parliament.

According to him, the party should have galvanized the party for the fight against the NPP to win the 2024 elections instead of making heroes out of nonentities.

His remarks come after the party decided to replace Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam.

The party also replaced Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi with Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle.

Speaking on Citi TV the lawmaker said, “this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is the time to galvanise all of us to fight the NPP so that we can win elections not to make heroes out of nonentities, this is not the time,” Citi newsroom quoted.

Aside from Cletus Avoka, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central also raised concerns about the party’s failure to involve the caucus in the leadership reshuffle.

According to Murtala Mohamed, the leadership reshuffle has caught everyone off guard, including those who are taking on new responsibilities.

