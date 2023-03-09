This is one of the best addresses I have ever heard from the president – Vincent Assafuah

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has described President Akufo-Addo's 2023 State of the Nation Address as one of the best addresses since he assumed office in 2017.

According to him, Akufo-Addo was very candid about the current state of the economy, which is the nation's true state, and he deserves to be commended.



Speaking in an interview with Ghana's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said, "I must say that since 2017, this is one of the best state of the nation addresses I have ever heard from President Nana Addo. Akufo-Addo did not just come to the house to come and fulfil Article 67 of the 1992 constitution; he came to indeed let us know the health of this nation. He gave us a trajectory of where we came from as a nation from 2017 to date, and you remember that before 2020, Ghana was seen as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, not in Africa.



"…Akufo-Addo was very candid with Ghanian people, he was very clear about what is happening, and he did not mince words with whatever is happening and gave the true state of the nation address."



President Akufo-Addo appeared before Parliament to give the State of the Nation Address in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition where the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country, unveils the government's agenda for the coming year and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.



Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana obliges Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President's SONA.







YNA/WA