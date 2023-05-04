This is respect - Collins Adomako-Mensah reacts to Bawumia’s meeting with MPs

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Collins Adomako-Mensah

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has commended the Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over his decision to consult members of parliament from the majority side about his decision to contest the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Facebook post, the MP said, “He met us; informed us of his intentions before going public. That is respect.”



On May 2, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia met the majority caucus in parliament to inform them about his decision to contest the flagbearerhsip on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This comes after the party announced the opening of nominations for the flagbearship slot, which will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.



The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.



They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.







YNA/WA