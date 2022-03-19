This is ridiculous – Kofi Adams reacts to Deputy Speakers voting rights

Joseph Osei-Owusu

The standing orders of Parliament and the constitution does not give room for a presiding Speaker of Parliament to cast a vote during an election in Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem Constituency, Kofi Iddie Adams has stated.

Not only does he describe a vote from a Presiding Speaker as an anomaly, he also believes it is simply outrageous.



A Deputy Speaker of Parliament presiding over proceedings in the House has the right to vote on matters for determination, the Supreme Court has declared. Besides, the Deputy Speaker will also be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making.



Consequently, the highest court of the land has ruled as valid the passage of the 2022 budget by Parliament on November 30, 2021 during which the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, counted himself as part of the quorum that made that decision.

Also, the Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional, Order 109 (3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament which barred a Deputy Speaker, who is presiding over proceedings, from voting on any issue for determination.



Reacting to this, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show, Kofi Adams admitted that Parliament has never experienced the situation where it had to debate or worry its head over whether a Deputy Speaker or MP presiding could still have a vote.



“We had such a situation come up for the first time recently where some people have ridiculously extended the right of an MP of voting to the point that even if the MP is presiding, the person must still exercise his vote. But I don’t think that is what the standing orders and constitution say because for me the understanding is very clear.”