This is the 'most fantastic and best times' to be a youth in Ghana – Pius Hadzide

Hadzide says govt has invested to create opportunities for the youth
In the next 15 years, the minimum level of education in Ghana will be SHS – Hadzide
Youth in Ghana are struggling – John Dumelo
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has said that the policies put in place by the government have made these past few years the best times for Ghanaian youths.
In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Hadzide indicated that this is the best time because the government continues to invest heavily in the youth of the country realising their importance to the development of Ghana.
He further stated that the policies that the government has implemented over the past four years including the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCo) programme and the One District One Factory (1D1F) have created opportunities for youth that were previously non-existent.
“It has been one of the most fantastic and best times to be a youth in Ghana. Today, because of Free SHS, no young person willing and able is left out, at least we are guaranteed that if this continues for the next 15 to 20 years, we are guaranteed a generation that has a minimum level of secondary education and that can only be a good thing for us.
“We go into, for instance, the job creation era, we were in this country, we know about the Association of unemployed graduates…within the last four years what we have tried to do is to create vehicles that can absorb this backlog (of unemployment), for instance, NABCo,” he said.
He added that the 1D1F programme has also created a lot of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth with about 45 of the 1DIF factories being owned by people below the age of 35 years.
In his remarks, actor and politician, John Dumelo, said that assertions that this is the best moment for Ghanaian youths by the Chief Executive Officer NYA are false.
According to Dumelo, these are hard times for the youth because they are struggling with the youth unemployment rate increasing in these past few years.
- Review free SHS without sacrificing quality - Paul Amaning
- Review of Free SHS does not mean cancellation of policy - Prof. Asante
- Review Free SHS without sacrificing quality - Economists to government
- My ideas on Free SHS were said to be incompatible with Akufo-Addo’s objectives - Former UG Vice Chancellor
- Free SHS policy producing quantity, not quality – Prof Addae Mensah
- Read all related articles