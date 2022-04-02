This is the 'most fantastic and best times' to be a youth in Ghana – Pius Hadzide

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide

Hadzide says govt has invested to create opportunities for the youth

In the next 15 years, the minimum level of education in Ghana will be SHS – Hadzide



Youth in Ghana are struggling – John Dumelo



Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has said that the policies put in place by the government have made these past few years the best times for Ghanaian youths.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Hadzide indicated that this is the best time because the government continues to invest heavily in the youth of the country realising their importance to the development of Ghana.



He further stated that the policies that the government has implemented over the past four years including the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCo) programme and the One District One Factory (1D1F) have created opportunities for youth that were previously non-existent.



“It has been one of the most fantastic and best times to be a youth in Ghana. Today, because of Free SHS, no young person willing and able is left out, at least we are guaranteed that if this continues for the next 15 to 20 years, we are guaranteed a generation that has a minimum level of secondary education and that can only be a good thing for us.