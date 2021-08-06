This is what Ghana’s former parliament house looked like in the 90s

•Ghana's old parliament served its purpose before the new one

• A photo of the edifice was captured in the past by a young photographer



• Today, the photo still lives in the Deo Gratias studio at James Town



Captured in a black and white photograph, Ghana’s old parliament sat well decorated with the statue of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in front of it.



The picture which was taken in the 90s by young photographer, J. K Bruce Vanderpauye now sits among priceless memorable photographs in Ghana’s oldest photo studio – Deo Gratias.



The studio located in Jamestown houses beautiful photographs of major events and personalities from the past.



The Old parliament house was used by the Legislative Assembly from 1951 when Nkrumah became leader of Government Business under the British Colonial rule. It subsequently was used by parliamentarians from Kwame Nkrumah’s era till 1981 when the Provincial National Defence Council (PNDC) ousted the government of the People’s National Party (PNP) under the leadership of the late Dr. Hilla Limann.

