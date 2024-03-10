This is why Dampare should allow prophets to prophesy – Nigel Gaisie on John Kumah’s death

In the wake of the demise of John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister, Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has called on the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, to reconsider the "ban" on prophecies.

Gaisie contends that the death of the minister should serve as a wake-up call to the police to recognize the importance of spiritual guidance in averting potential dangers.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on March 8, 2024, he revealed that he had foreseen an impending danger concerning the late minister but had been restricted by the ban on prophecy in terms of its explicit communication.



"Over the years, if I see something like that, I will just say it when I am preaching, but we have been advised about death prophecies, that we should try to reach out to the person.



"So, I asked one of my junior pastors, Pastor Godsway, to go to his house. He went there about three times, but unfortunately, on all those occasions, he didn't meet him," he explained.



He continued: "This must be a wake-up call to the IGP to allow the prophets to prophesy; this should be a wake-up call to the nation that spirituality works, life is spiritual, and God won't do anything without revealing it to His servants.



"So, if you are a president, MP, or whoever it is, you are under the power of God, and God has selected some people as his men and women, so don't joke with prophecy, don't joke with dreams," he warned.

John Kumah passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital on March 7.







AM/SARA



