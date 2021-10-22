This is why Kennedy Agyapong is trending on Twitter

• Ghanaians are calling for the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong
• They want him brought to book over previous threats against some individuals on live TV
• Kennedy Agyapong is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central
Twitter fans have launched an attack against Ghana Police for failing to arrest the Lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for many wrongs.
Twitter fans are asking why Kennedy Agyapong is still free after his many threats including one against some journalists on live TV, which resulted in the killing of Ahmed Suale who was shot dead by some unknown gunmen.
This trend comes on the back of the arrest and remand of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and three other accomplices. These individuals are in prison custody for a week with charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.
Mr. Agyapong who is known for his stance on certain issues and his somewhat hard threats, is, in this light, being cautioned by some of these social media users who believe he should have been arrested for some of his previous conducts.
Others are warning that he refrains from making defamatory and threatening comments as the current IGP will not spare him.
Paa Kwesi on Twitter said “Hawa Koomson pulled a gun and fired in public but she’s walking free. Kennedy Agyapong threatened a multimedia journalist on live TV and he’s walking free. Why arrest Medikal and Shatta Wale?
Another user said this IGP should use VAR for proper review so that he can arrest Hawa Koomson and Kenndy Agyapong, Shattaba twitter
Here are some of the tweets
Ghana Police bi bias pass ????????????????— Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) October 21, 2021
Hawa Koomson pulled a gun and fired in public but she’s walking free
Kennedy Agyapong threatened a multi media journalist on live TV and he’s walking free
Why arrest medikal and shatta wale ??
GP and IGP are in the pocket of politicians. pic.twitter.com/xz84Gt9vz8
This IGP should use VAR for proper review so that he can arrest Hawa Koomson and Kennedy Agyapong ????— SHATTABA ROCKCITY (@RockCity100) October 21, 2021
Why can’t Ghana Police arrest politicians like Kennedy Agyapong?? ????????????— Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) October 21, 2021
You arrest Shatta Wale den Medikal but afraid to arrest someone who threatened a journalist on live TV? pic.twitter.com/jmPeIxqBYM
I want to ask the Ghana Police.— Gidikpa (@AikinsAnani) October 21, 2021
Are they letting us know now that they knew what to do and were not doing it? If they now know how to perform their roles, they should go investigate Kennedy Agyapong and Hawa Koomson. I’ll take delight in that
Will the IGP also go after Choman for threatening @SammyGyamfi2017 on social media? Will the IGP also go after those thugs who brutalized voters at AWW? Will the IGP also go after Kennedy Agyapong for mentioning the alleged Killers of Ahmed Suale?— illegalLuminary????????????♂️ (@illegalLuminary) October 22, 2021
#FreeShattaandMedikal, #StopFalseProphecies & #FixTheCountry????????then the IGP must arrest the president if he thinks he is making the system work by arresting Shatta Wale; he must incarcerate Kennedy Agyapong, all those false prophets must be remanded and convicted. pic.twitter.com/6QF8FyhIub— #FixTheCountry (@gyaiigyimiii) October 22, 2021
What about Kennedy Agyapong who’s famous for such threats and in one of such cases, the person actually died? Mr New IGP, you can always revisit it. I want to trust you https://t.co/MNoi4NGULY— ab. (@AbeikuLytle) October 19, 2021
KENNEDY AGYAPONG agains was on national television telling the world that another journalist will be killed very soon, the same tactics he used before the murder of Ahmed Suale. We need to check such people in Ghana politics.@anasglobal @ICFJ @pressfreedom @pewjournalism pic.twitter.com/tjn3bPRaum— Kevin Taylor (@KevinEkowTaylor) September 5, 2021