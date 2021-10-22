This is why Kennedy Agyapong is trending on Twitter

MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong

• Ghanaians are calling for the arrest of Kennedy Agyapong

• They want him brought to book over previous threats against some individuals on live TV



• Kennedy Agyapong is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central



Twitter fans have launched an attack against Ghana Police for failing to arrest the Lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for many wrongs.



Twitter fans are asking why Kennedy Agyapong is still free after his many threats including one against some journalists on live TV, which resulted in the killing of Ahmed Suale who was shot dead by some unknown gunmen.



This trend comes on the back of the arrest and remand of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and three other accomplices. These individuals are in prison custody for a week with charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Mr. Agyapong who is known for his stance on certain issues and his somewhat hard threats, is, in this light, being cautioned by some of these social media users who believe he should have been arrested for some of his previous conducts.



Others are warning that he refrains from making defamatory and threatening comments as the current IGP will not spare him.



Paa Kwesi on Twitter said “Hawa Koomson pulled a gun and fired in public but she’s walking free. Kennedy Agyapong threatened a multimedia journalist on live TV and he’s walking free. Why arrest Medikal and Shatta Wale?



Another user said this IGP should use VAR for proper review so that he can arrest Hawa Koomson and Kenndy Agyapong, Shattaba twitter



Here are some of the tweets