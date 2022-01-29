This is why mauve colour is considered sacred at the Atwea Mountain

The story of Moses' encounter with God on Mount Sinai in Exodus 3:1-10 is significant and similar to why certain places are seen as holy grounds and a dwelling place of God.

One of such holy places in Ghana is the Atwea Mountains, which is located in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region.



The place was first discovered by a Methodist priest, Rev Abraham Osei Assibey, in 1964.



In a documentary by GBC's Beatrice Senadju, travelling to the mountain began years ago when Rev Abraham Osei Assibey together with his driver and an escort from the town visited the Atwea Mountain.



In December 1965, after God directed the Methodist priest as to what to do with the place after his encounter, he officially turned the place into a prayer centre.



Evangelist Richard Afriyie, Overseer of the Atwea Methodist Camp 3, narrated ​the first mass prayer camping was organised in the same year with a group known at the time as Kristo Mu Anigye3 Kuo, which means Happiness in Christ Group.



Whiles praying, Evangelist Afriyie narrated that there was a change in atmosphere, the clouds thickened and changed into a mauve colour.

Then the first miracle happened.



Rev Assibey thus instructed his team members to wear mauve attire whenever they visited the mountain.



His narration confirms what Rev Philip Kwadwo Kyere said in his research submitted to the University of Ghana, Department for the Study of Religion in July 2012.



In his research, "it is said that when they got to the top of the mountain, the Rev Assibey immediately stepped forward and began to pray. In the course of his prayer, the weather suddenly changed into a violet colour and the pastor was enveloped in a very thick cloud, reminiscent of the story of Jesus‘ transfiguration in the Bible.



The other three members of the team who were looking on were frightened but kept this to themselves. When he finished praying, he asked his three friends about what had happened but none could answer him.



Later on, when the issue of the cloud was revealed to him by the other three friends, the pastor confirmed that he had also heard a voice from the clouds assuring him of God‘s presence on the mountain.

From that day onwards, that spot became an important point on the top of the mountain.



The pastor is said to have erected a wooden cross at that place to designate its special importance."



It is widely believed that any person who visits the mountain comes back with all prayer requests answered because God has consecrated the place.



Watch the documentary by GBC's Beatrice Senadju below:



