‘This isn’t a do or die affair’ – Anyidoho reacts to video of Duffuor being mobbed in the Volta Region

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has praised former Minister for Finance Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for his issue-based campaign for the party’s flagbearer position.

Koku Anyidoho, who made these remarks while reacting to a video of Duffuor being mobbed in the Volta Region, said that the former finance minister is delivering a message of hope to the base of the NDC.



In a tweet shared on Monday, April 4, 2023, the former NDC deputy general secretary added that the campaign for the NDC flagbearership position should be about issues and not attacks on people.



“Dr. Dufuor sending his strong message of hope to the base of the NDC. He was in Hohoe yesterday as part of his tour of the Volta Region. This is not a do and die affair; it is simply a matter of selling your message. In God, we trust,” parts of the tweet read.



The said video showed Dr Duffuor being mobbed by NDC supporters after a campaign event in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, April 2, 2023.



Some of the people can be seen chanting the name of Duffuor and “Ahoto or Ahoto”, the name of the presidential hopeful project, to support the grassroots of the NDC.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is expected to face off with former President John Dramani Mahama and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu in the presidential primaries of the NDC scheduled for May 13, 2023.



View Koku Anyidoho’s tweets plus a video of Dr Duffuor being mobbed in Hohoe below:









Dr. Dufuor sending his strong message of hope to the base of the NDC. He was in Hohoe yesterday as part of his tour of Volta Region. This is not a do and die affair; it is simply a matter of selling your message. In God we trust???????????? pic.twitter.com/bX2ANEYgXr — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) April 3, 2023













IB/OGB