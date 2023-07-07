This man is always talking, bragging – KT Hammond takes on Dormaahene

Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa

Kobina Tahir Hammond, lawmaker for Adansi Asokwa has tasked the paramount chief of Dormaa to be circumspect in his pronouncements especially on matter of law.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II is a sitting High Court judge, who recently called for the state to file a nolle prosequi in a criminal case involving an opposition lawmaker, James Gyakye Quayson.



His comments received backlash and support even though government has formally rejected it.



Reacting to the specific comments and a critique of the Dormaahene of a Supreme Court ruling that removed the particular MP from office, KT Hammond held that the chief should do better in his capacity as a member of the bench.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, KT said: “There is a case before the courts and you know about it…sometimes you get chest pains living in Ghana yet you can’t do anything about it,” he lamented.



Asked by the journalist: “Should the judge be punished?”

KT, who doubles as Minister of Trade stated: “You are asking whether he should be reprimanded, if someone else (younger) did this, who would be happy? Yes, I am a lawyer that is why I am telling you that what he is also doing, he is a lawyer and a judge.



“At least I am a private practitioner, he has a specific role of being on the bench and he must be careful the things he says. But this man is always bragging, he doesn’t even know his pronouncements are going to bring issues.



“This same Supreme Court that you are part of, he same oath that you swore, look what he has said about the Supreme Court. Who wants him punished, doesn’t he know what he doing will bring issues?” he quizzed.



He later alleged that the Dormaahene is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hence his actions are always geared towards promoting the interest of the opposition.



SARA

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



