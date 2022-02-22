This parliament is the worse in my 6 terms as an MP - Kennedy Agyapong

Parliament of Ghana

Agyapong says parliament is now like Makola

The close gap between minority and majority has not been helpful – MP



‘I don’t even have the zeal’ to go parliament – Agyapong



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has said the 8th Parliament of Ghana is the worse in his six terms in the house.



Kennedy Agyapong, who was elected into parliament in 2000, said the current parliament has no modesty, likening it to a market, asaase.com reported.



The member of parliament indicated that the current posturing in the house could be attributed to the fact that none of the sides had an absolute majority.

“This is the worst throughout my six terms in parliament... the way we are handling parliament is like we’re in Makola – the busiest market at the Central Business District in Accra. It’s all because the numbers are close, and in actual fact, you don’t even know who’s the majority except when you add the independent candidate to it,” he was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



He added that the current happenings in the house had affected the zeal of parliamentarians.



“What is happening in parliament is not interesting at all ... When I’m going to parliament, I don’t even have the zeal and nothing is being done about it,”



Agyapong urged the members on both sides of the house to learn to compromise and come together for the sake of the country.



“I’ll entreat my brothers in opposition to compromise, and at the same time, the government should also compromise because you can’t be on the defensive all the time. If you do that, there’ll be no peace. We need to come together in the name of the country and move things forward,” he said.