This shows Ghana will overcome – Ahiagbah reacts to rapid appreciation of the Ghana cedi

National Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah

The National Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, indicated that the raise in the value of the Ghana cedi against the United States dollar shows that the country has started its economic recovery process.

The Ghana Cedi has over the past few days made significate gains against Ghana’s major foreign exchange, the United States dollar.



The dollar rose to as high as US$1 to over GH¢15 some weeks ago. But the local currency has now rallied to retake some grounds. The dollar at the close of this week was going for a little above GH¢ 12.



Reacting to this in a tweet shared on Saturday, Richard Ahiagbah said that the rallying of the cedi shows that the country will overcome its current economic challenges.



“This is to demonstrate that Ghana, we shall overcome,” parts of the tweet read.



The tweet the NPP Communication Director shared had a photo from the Bloomberg article showing the gains made by the cedi.

The graphic showed that the Ghana cedi had posted the biggest weekly advance against the US dollar, with about 10%.



The cedi is ahead of other currencies like the Vietnam dong, Chile peso, Costa Rica colon and China yuan on the photo captioned: “World Beater: Amid a debt crisis, Ghana’s cedi rallies.”



View Richard Ahiagbah’s tweet below:













Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/FNOQ