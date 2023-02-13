1
Menu
News

This week in parliament: Here’s what to expect

Clerks New Uniform In Parliament .png Ghana's parliament

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been scheduled to appear before parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to give details about the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, made this known on Friday, February 10, 2023, when he presented the Business Statement for the coming week to the House.

The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Minister for Roads and Highways are also expected to answer questions before the house.

Statements will also be admitted in accordance with Order 72.

Pending motions may also be debated and their consequential resolutions if any, be presented to the house.

Parliament is expected to launch its 30th anniversary of parliament democracy under the fourth republic on Wednesday 15th February.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: