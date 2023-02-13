This week in parliament: Here’s what to expect

Ghana's parliament

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been scheduled to appear before parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to give details about the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, made this known on Friday, February 10, 2023, when he presented the Business Statement for the coming week to the House.



The Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Minister for Roads and Highways are also expected to answer questions before the house.



Statements will also be admitted in accordance with Order 72.

Pending motions may also be debated and their consequential resolutions if any, be presented to the house.



Parliament is expected to launch its 30th anniversary of parliament democracy under the fourth republic on Wednesday 15th February.



YNA/WA