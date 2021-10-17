0
This week of The Lowdown: The role of the transport industry on Ghana's Economy

Sun, 17 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this week's edition of The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei discusses the transport industry and how it drives Ghana's economy with the GPRTU head of communications, Ibrahim Abass Moro.

Make a date as The Lowdown shows this Monday, October 18, 2021, on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube and Facebook.

