This week on The Lowdown

The 2020 flagbearer of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, will be on this week’s episode of The Lowdown to discuss issues on the Saglemi Housing project, #Fixthecountry campaign, coronavirus vaccination, among others.

Mr Ayariga during the discussion with Nii Akwei Akwei, accuses the president of receiving a malaria vaccine on March 1 when it was widely reported that he had taken the first free jab of the COVAX vaccines.



He also noted that the western powers were only using Africans as guinea pigs to test the vaccine’s efficacy.



“Ghana is the first country to take the vaccine, the president went and they gave him malaria vaccine and you call it corona vaccine, that was not corona vaccine. I’m sure he took malaria vaccine, that’s politics for you,” he submitted.

