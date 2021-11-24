Thomas Alonsi’s performance at Maritime Authority is inspirational - Annang

Thomas Kofi Alonsi

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

A Maritime practitioner and transporter, Mr. Daniel Kwame Annang, has praised the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Thomas Kofi Alonsi, for what he says is his relentless fight against Maritime crime.

In a write-up, Mr. Annang describes Mr. Alonsi as President Akufo-Addo’s scary tough muscle against Maritime crime saying the country’s seas have become safer under him.



“President Akufo-Addo definitely has a safe pair of hands in Mr. Kofi Alonsi; I describe him as the President’s tough muscle against crime over the Marine jurisdiction of our dear country,” Mr. Annang wrote.



The praise arises out of a clampdown on crime that the Maritime Authority boss is said to have initiated and led recently. Mr. Annang cites a number of examples including a case in which Mr. Alonsi had led an operation with the Ghana Navy to arrest big canoes in Takoradi which were smuggling goods by sea.



“For many heads of institutions, sitting at the desk in Accra and sending others to carry out the job would have been the way to go, but Mr. Kofi Alonsi led the charge himself, something that should be highly commended,” Mr. Annang wrote.



He added, “such hands-on leadership is something that has been lacking at the Maritime Authority for a very long time and as a practitioner, I find this very exemplary and inspirational.”

In addition to cross border smugglers, Mr. Alonsi is also said to have collaborated with the Navy to clamp down on incursions by pirates who operate in cross border rings.



The Maritime Authority boss is also credited with collaborating with the Port Security at Takoradi to clamp down on other criminals, especially smugglers.



“I urge President Akufo-Addo to give Mr. Alonsi all the support and resources that he needs to continue delivering a safe Maritime environment for us practitioners,” D K. Annang wrote.



Mr. Thomas Kofi Alonsi is a solicitor with over sixteen (16) years of working experience both in the private and public sectors. Until his appointment as the Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority in March 2019, he worked with Sory @ Law, a law firm located at East Legon, Accra as a practising lawyer.



He is a former District Chief Executive, Builsa District Assembly having held that position from 2005 to 2008.