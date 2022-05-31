Thomas Elorm Tagbotor elected as GRASAG national president

Thomas Elorm Tagbotor with his vice president in a 'Thank You' shoot

Source: Emmanuel Owusu

Mr. Thomas Elorm Tagbotor, a Ph.D. marketing student at the University of Professional Studies has been elected President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG).

He was elected along with his running mate, Mr. Mohammed Shaid, a Master of Commerce Accounting student of SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (formerly UDS Wa campus).



Thomas was elected at the 27th Annual Delegates Congress, which was held from 26 to 28 May 2022 at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (Ho).



Mr. Tagbotor won the presidency with 380 votes (74.2%) while his other contenders, Eric Adjei and Stephen Fosu had 123 votes (24.1%) and 6 votes (1.2%) respectively.



Delegates at the Congress believed Thomas presented a more feasible and potent policy document than his opponents. Others also felt he is more experienced in student leadership and could best serve the interest of graduate students.

Other elected Executives include; Barbara Deladem Mensah, General Secretary, Isaac Afful, Financial Controller, Francis Omane Baidoo, Organizing Coordinator, and Abiba Asoma, Gender Commission.



The election was conducted by the Electoral Commission of GRASAG in strict adherence to the GRASAG Constitution.



In a short victory remarks, Mr. Tagbotor expressed his appreciation to the delegates and all institutional executives who believed in his vision to transform GRASAG.