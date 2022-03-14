Thomas Tetteh of Dynamite FM wins MTN Bright Media Awards, radio category

Thomas Tetteh, Morning show host of Dynamite Fm

Morning Show Host of Dynamite FM in Tarkwa has been adjudged a winner at the MTN Media Awards during a ceremony organized at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, on Friday March 11, 2021.

MTN Ghana launched the MTN Bright Media Awards Competition to reward Ghanaian journalists as part of the Telecom giant's 25th-anniversary celebration.



The Bright Media Awards Competition was to reward journalists across the country for their immense contribution to the growth of the MTN through storytelling.



All Ghanaian Journalists across the country working in print, online media/digital, radio and television were invited to submit entries on the topic 'MTN Ghana – 25 Years of Brightening Lives'.



A three-member jury, headed by Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, was set to judge 76 entries that were submitted.



Each of the four categories had three best awardees before an overall winner was named.



The award winners received prizes which consisted of cash, digital devices, plaques and other souvenirs.

There were thirteen award winners in all, where Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona, the Managing Editor of Techgh24, was crowned the overall best after winning the online category.



In the print category, Mrs Ama Achaa Baafi from Graphic Business emerged the winner while Ms Francisca Arhin won the television category.



With the radio category, Mr. Thomas Tetteh of Dynamite FM, Tarkwa in the Western Region grabbed the first position



Thomas Tetteh's story, "MTN Ghana – 25 Years of Brightening Lives; the story of Aseda Foundation" showcased the works of Aseda Foundation in Takoradi and how it has impacted the life of apprentices being trained by the foundation in the Western Region after winning the MTN Heros of Change in 2019.



Prior to winning this award, Thomas Tetteh won the Newscaster and Morning Show Host of the year in the Luxury Touch Radio Personality (LTRP) awards organized by Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa.



Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Serlom Adedevor congratulated the media and award winners for their sterling performance and contribution towards the development of MTN Ghana.

He noted the media a critical role in the life of MTN, adding that problems facing the Telco like radiation from mast, fibre cut, fight against momo fraudsters, have been fought by the company with the help of the media. but the media has helped in fighting these.



Former Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa, Prof Kwame Karikari who was the guest speaker said every journalistic award is a challenge to journalists to do what they are supposed to do and do it right.



He charged the award winners to maintain the standard of Journalism.



