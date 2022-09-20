Those claiming Bawumia is a stranger in NPP want to destroy the party – Bugri Naabu

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Daniel Bugri Naabu has taken on persons suggesting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a stranger in the party.

He holds the view that such persons are not seeking the good of the elephant family and are working towards its destruction with such comments he believes is a recipe for disaster



In recent times, some persons within the New Patriotic Party(NPP) including former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong have questioned the true membership of the Vice President.



Their argument has been that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was pardoned to be selected as the running mate of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and therefore should not be in line to take over from the President.



They believe that other people were there before he came and therefore he should respect the queue and wait for his turn.

But Bugri Naabu who once served as Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP believes that individuals who think along this line do not have the party at heart and therefore will go to every length at destroying the party.



The former party executive who spoke to Despite Media in an interview intimated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a born and bred member of the New Patriotic Party whose father played key roles in its formation.



“I hear somebody was describing as a stranger in the party. I don’t know if the person is actually well NPP man. Maybe he wants to break the party because how can you say Bawumia is a stranger? It’s wrong.



"Bawumia’s father was NPP, he’s from where I come from so what are you telling us? Dombo was, Jedu Kalio, B.K Adama, Braimah…So what are you saying? Are you saying that Mumuni Bawumia…they were all in NPP. It was the Northern Peoples Party which moved to UP. What they are saying, if they don’t stop using those utterances it will provoke the North,” he said.