Those who insult Akufo-Addo are villagers and witches – Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has hit back at persons criticising and insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the current economic hardship, describing them as uncivilized villagers, witches, and wizards who have no sense of appreciation.

According to the overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, Ghanaians must appreciate the significant contribution of President Akufo-Addo to the development of the country as a result of the numerous policies such as Free Senior High School implemented since assuming office as President.



He said the current economic hardship is a global phenomenon.



“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him”.



Okyenhene minced no words stating that, "those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the Church you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard”.



Okyenhene consoled President Akufo-Addo that, “Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and envy, you must be careful because one day, one day ! one day! one day! One day! truth will overcome evil lies and envy”.



He said this Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the inauguration of Archeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region graced by President Akufo-Addo as part of his tour of the region.

On illegal mining, Okyenhene called on all to support the President to end the menace.



“Politicians want votes. Nobody will put his presidency on the line for the fight against galamsey. All that politicians like are votes but for him (President Akufo Addo) he doesn’t care about votes but the welfare and wellbeing of the voter is paramount to him”



President Akufo-Addo asked Ghanaians to have faith in him that, Ghana will overcome the economic crises.



“Don’t be shaken, continue to have faith in God that the hardship being experienced in the country, through God we shall overcome. Have faith in me! Have faith in me! This too shall pass,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Retired Revered Felix O. Annacy, the Bishop of the Koforidua Anglican Diocese urged Ghanaians to rally behind the government and pray for the manifold wisdom of God to direct the path of the President to take the country out of this global economic turmoil.