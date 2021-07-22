'Those who said hallelujah also said crucify him' - Opanyin Agyekum cautions COP Dampare

Acting IGP, COP Dr. George Dampare

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has advised the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP George Akuffo Dampare not to be puffed-up by the praises of people.

COP George Akuffo Dampare has been appointed acting IGP following President's directive to the IGP James Oppong Boanuh to proceed on terminal leave.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, to embark on terminal leave, with effect from Sunday, August 1, 2021, pending his retirement from the Police Service on Thursday, 7th October 2021," a statement from the President's office read.



The statement further stated; "Until a substantive Inspector-General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Commisioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, PHD, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, August 1, 2021."

There has been a plethora of commendation for COP Dampare, now former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Police Service, over his new appointment.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Opanyin Agyekum however cautioned COP Dampare against the hearts of his praisers.



"The same people who sang hallelujah to Jesus Christ were the same people who said crucify Him. He should let that lead him to know that he will find people praising him'' but it shouldn't make him swollen-headed," he advised.