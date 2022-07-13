Thousands benefit from TUDEC's EID donation

Some of the beneficiaries

Over 1000 Ghanaians from all walks of life on Monday, July 11, 2022 benefitted from an annual charity exercise by the TUDEC Development Centre.

To mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, TUDEC which has gained a reputation for this yearly act of humanitarianism, donated cow meat to thousands of Ghanaians.



Thousands of Ghanaians from Accra, Tamale, Takoradi, Kumasi, and Cape Coast benefited from the gesture which has become a part and parcel of the CSR activities of TUDEC.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the donation, Mr Mustapha, a leading member of TUDEC said the exercise is a reflection of the purpose of the EID.



He explained that TUDEC by making the humanitarian gesture is acting in accordance with Islamic teaching and principles.

The Eid-ul-Adha festival ensures that those who are unable to afford meat, get plenty of that at least once a year.



TUDEC as an organization has engaged in several humanitarian activities across the country. The association is built on the principle of love, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.



This year’s celebration had the support of Time to Help e.V, a non-profit organization based in Germany.



The recipients of the meat were happy and encouraged the organizers to continue to reach out to others.