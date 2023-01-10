Thousands of Ghanaians stranded in Nigeria after being scammed – Report

Scene of the arrest of the alleged scammers in Ejisu

Thousands of Ghanaians have reportedly fallen prey to a travel scam and have been left stranded in Nigeria and Cameroun.

According to a video report on Akoma FM’s Facebook page, the stranded Ghanaians were promised employment opportunities and visas to travel abroad in a scam which involved persons from both Ghana and Nigeria.



The report added that some of the scammers were arrested on Friday, January 6, 2022, by the Ghana Police Service in Ejisu, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



One of the victims of the scam, a man, who spoke to Akoma FM, said that he was promised employment opportunities and a visa to travel abroad only to be left stranded in an uncompleted building in Nigeria.



He said that he went to Lagos, Nigeria to meet the travel agents who were supposed to facilitate his travel after paying them with the help of his friend in France.



“I am one of the victims who was stranded in Nigeria. I met the agent in Lagos who took me to a hotel where I spent 3 days.



“The agent told me that I was supposed to have an interview and after the 3 days, he took me to a building in Lagos where I was to have the interview. At the office, I met some Ghanaians who presented themselves as security officers which gave me some confidence,” he said in Twi.

The victim, however, added that in the course of the interview, he realised that he had been scammed when the interviewer started asking him unnecessary questions.



The news report also showed when the police arrested at least six men in Ejisu who are alleged to be involved in the rip-off and a building in Nigeria where some of the victims of the scam were being kept.



Watch the news report in the video below:







IB/DA