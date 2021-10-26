Thousands queue at Baba Yara stadium for GIS recruitment

A total of 11,840 jobs are available to be filled at the GIS

Thousands of Ghanaian youth have besieged the Baba Yara sports stadium in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region with their credentials hoping to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The long queue started at dawn on Monday, October 25, 2021, as applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth are being taken through various stages including screening, body, and height check.



According to OTECNEWS reporter Kwamena Agyenim Boateng, the huge number of applicants had caused vehicular traffic as job seekers queued from the ends of the walls to gain entry into the stadium.



Last week, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, gave financial clearance for the recruitment of close to 12,000 people into the police, prisons, immigration, and education services.

