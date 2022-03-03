‘Threat to quit’: Kennedy Agyapong sometimes goes overboard when angry – John Boadu

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong threatens to quit NPP

Agyapong wants Buaben Asamoa sacked



Agyapong apologizes for wrongly calling for ouster of executives



General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu, has excused his ‘brother’ Kennedy Agyapong for his recent call for all national executives to be voted out of office.



According to Boadu, the development comes as little surprise especially because of the Assin Central Member of Parliament’s temperament when he is angry.



Agyapong angrily called for a wholesale ouster of the National Executives when the next elections are held. His reason being that they had appointed an incompetent hand in the person of Yaw Buaben Asamoa to deal with NPP Communications at the national level.

Boadu explained in an interview with Joy News that he was yet to get a full understanding of the public rift between Agyapong and Asamoa and that he needed to hear from each of them personally.



“I think that depending on the question that he (Agyapong) was asked, he got a bit angry. I have not spoken to him yet and I don’t know what Buaben the Director of Communication has done to him.



“So I will speak to Buaben [Asamoa] and know what exactly is the matter and speak to my brother as well and see why.”



Asked about the lawmaker’s threat to open a new party if the executives are maintained, he responded:



“Kennedy when he gets angry, sometimes he can go overboard. I don’t think that it is a major issue.”

Agyapong has made a U-turn on his position after he was educated that it was not the executives that appointed Buaben Asamoa but rather the National Council of the NPP.



He subsequently apologized to the National Executives and lauded their sacrifices in keeping the party fully functional.



View his Timepath below;



