Three NGOs organize health screening for Ankaful Maximum Prison inmates

Health officials screening inmates of the facility

Source: GNA

Three Non-Governmenatal Organisations (NGO) have jointly organised a health screening exercise for both prison officers and inmates at the Ankaful Maximum Prison in the Central Region.

Loving Hearts Geriatric Care International in collaboration with Doctor Act Ghana and Lion Club/Accra Ubuantu, screened and treated more than 1,261 inmates and officers for hypertension, skin infections, malaria, muscular-skeletal pains, hepatitis, urinary tract infections, and eye care.



Additionally, counseling sessions were also organised for the inmates by seasoned clinical psychologists, and treatment was offered to over 500 inmates.



As part of the exercise, the NGOs also donated some pharmaceutical drugs and other products to the prison’s administration and provided them with lunch.



The team was made up of Medical Doctors of various specialties, prescribers, nurses, pharmacists, clinical psychologists, social workers, and other non-medical staff.



Dr Evans Aboagye, leader of the team, after the exercise, said the rationale for organising the health screening at the prison was to reach out to both the prison officers and the inmates through health care.



He added, that the NGOs partnered to bring smiles on the faces of both the officers and inmates at the prison.

“We wanted them not to feel left out”, he said, noting that the NGOs commenced the initiative in 2018 and pledged to organize similar exercises for other prisons across the country.



Dr Aboagye, however, expressed worry over the high prevalence of hypertension, skin infection, urinary tract infections, hernia, and hemorrhoids among inmates and called for support to improve upon the health facility in the prison to enable them to provide the needed health needs of the inmates.



For his part, Superintendent Vincent Ziniel, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, commended the NGOs, saying it would go a long way to improve the health conditions of both the officers and the inmates and appealed for support for the clinic at the facility.



He said the exercise formed part of the Service's mandate to ensure the safe keeping of convicted persons from the courts as well as the provision of reformation and rehabilitation programmes for their successful resettlement into society.



"Our cherished values are humanity, vigilance, and fortitude. We seek to transform the Ghana Prisons Service into a highly efficient correctional service, managed by a well-trained, disciplined, and motivated staff," he said.