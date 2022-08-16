Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery

The driver smashed his car while struggling with the students

Three final-year students of Opuku Ware SHS have been arrested by the Police for their involvement in a robbery attack.

The students, between the ages of 17 and 19, were reported to have chartered a taxi from Santansi to Golden Tulip around 11:30pm.



When the driver got to Golden Tulip, they told him they were going to Rotary park so he should proceed to that destination. While on their way, one of the students removed a knife to attack the taxi driver from behind.



During their struggle, the Taxi driver kept moving his car which led to a crash around Vienna City.



Some residents who were around thought it was an accident but the driver was quick to say he was being attacked by the boys.

Two of the culprits were arrested and taken to the police.



The third was however arrested later by the police upon further interrogation.



“As I speak now, there are 3 people currently with the police and they will be arraigned before the court,” UTV Ashanti correspondent said.



