Three arrested for allegedly killing ‘Okada rider’ at Brepo

The suspects are Kwabena Stephen, 19, Samuel Nibonde, 20, and Kofi Quansah, 19

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a commercial motorbike rider Kwaku Manu, 45, at Brepo in the Ashanti region.

The body of the deceased was found in a bush at Brepro, near Fawoman in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region.



The suspects Kwabena Stephen, 19, Samuel Nibonde, 20, and Kofi Quansah, 19, allegedly murdered the victim and stole his motorbike.



According to Police sources, the deceased left home on Friday 6th August 2021 but did not return.

Minutes after the robbery, the suspects were reported to have had an accident with the deceased’s motorbike and were rushed to the St. Edward’s Hospital at Adugyama on Saturday 7th August 2021.



The police on arrival at the hospital found the deceased’s phone on one of the suspects. The suspects have been transferred to the Mankranso Government Hospital for further medical attention and are under police guard.



The Acting IGP has dispatched a special team of investigators to the Ahafo Ano District to assist the police in the District in their investigations.