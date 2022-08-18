Three arrested for gang-raping 25-year-old woman

File photo: Three out of the four suspects have been arrested

A 25-year-old woman, name withheld, is finding it difficult to urinate and walk after being gang-raped by four young men at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspects are Kweku Derick, also known as Rock, Ramsey, Nicholas and Joe, a.k.a known as Maa Shugar.



Three of the four suspects have been arrested by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command and handed to the Kasoa Divisisionl DOVVSU Department.



In an interview with GHONE NEWS’ Yaw Boagyan, the victim revealed that two of the guys initially proposed to her, but she declined.



She added that on August 15, 2022, one of the suspects, Ramsey approached her and proposed to her, and after some days, Ramsey asked her to visit him.

She said when she went to Ramsey’s house, Ramsey tried to have sex with her, and after penetration, the other three suspects who were hiding behind the house also rushed into the room and forcibly had sex with her.



The victim said she had been bleeding through her anus and vagina, and the suspects threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.



Meanwhile, the Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander, DSP Osei Fofie, confirmed the arrest but failed to grant an interview.