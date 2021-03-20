Three arrested for stealing COVID-19 vaccines

The three suspects have been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court

Three people have been arrested by the Greater Accra Police for stealing and selling Covid-19 vaccines.

Information gathered indicate that the three stole 36 vials of the covishield being used to vaccinate people against the deadly Covid-19 disease.



Stephen Dzisenu, a 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional was first arrested for stealing 36 vials of Covishield.



Further investigations revealed that Cosmos Allotey a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer received the stolen Covishield from Dzisenu. Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GHs 200.00 per jab.

Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is also being held for abetment of crime.



The three suspects have been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1.



Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, now at large, also allegedly stole 26 vials of Covishield.