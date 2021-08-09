Three arrested in connection with murder of a 45-year-old Okada rider in Ashanti Region

Correspondent from Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of an Okada rider at Brepro, a suburb of the Ahafo Ano Southeast District of the Ashanti region.



The three suspects are Kwabena Stephen, 20 years, Edward Nepondi, 20 years, and Kofi Quansah, 19 years.



Their arrest is in direct link with the robbery and murder of a 45-year-old Kwaku Manu, a resident of Brepro near a woman who was robbed and murdered some days ago.



In a press statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, he said a police intelligence led to the arrest of these three(3) suspects who were involved in an accident with the deceased person's motorbike and had been taken to St. Edward Hospital at Edugyama.



Mr. Ahianyo reveals that a police search on one of the suspects revealed the deceased person's mobile phone.



He said the three are therefore arrested and are under police guard at the Mankranso Government Hospital.

According to him, all three (3) suspects are residents of Potrikrom near Edugyama.



He reveals that a further visit and search from the crime scene revealed one empty BB Cartridge as same has been retained as well as the accident motorbike for evidential purposes.



Meanwhile, the Regional Police Command has visited the deceased person's family to commensurate with them.



The police, therefore, assure the family, the good people of the area, and the entire residents of the Ashanti region that a thorough investigation is going to be made to make sure all culprits are brought to the book. They also assured safety in the region since the police are not going to condone any criminalities in the region.



