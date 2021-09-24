Three arrested over 'fake' pregnant woman kidnapping case – Police

The police said they are suspecting foul play in the alleged kidnapping of a pregnant woman, Josephine Simons, saying medical records indicate she was never pregnant in the first place.
In a statement on Thursday (23 September), the police say Simons is now a suspect in the case.
“The victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment. Medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.”
“Investigations also suggest the suspect may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance,” the statement said.
- Taadi 'pregnant' woman still in Police custody over bail bond issues - Lawyer
- Taadi ‘pregnant’ woman’s lawyer mulls return to court over the bail conditions
- Taadi fake kidnapped lady’s ‘confession’ will be subjected to trial – Lawyer Buckman
- Taadi 'pregnant' woman granted GH¢50,000, slapped with two charges
- Taadi 'fake' pregnancy: Victim needs psychotherapy; not prosecution - Prof. Joseph Osafo
- Read all related articles