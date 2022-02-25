Three arrested with an AK47 rifle, 90 live ammunition in an intelligence-led operation

File photo

Officials of the Ghana Police Service have arrested three(3) people for illegal possession of firearms.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted at Tema Community 25 and Dansoman on February 21, 2022, which led to the retrieval of some weapons and ammunition.



Tema Community 25 led to the arrest of suspect Abdul Razak, aged 46 years, for possessing a firearm without lawful authority.



Police retrieved an AK47 assault rifle, 90 rounds of live AK47 ammunition, 4 rounds of 17mm ammunition, a machete and a rubber pistol in a search at his hideout.

In a separate intelligence-led operation in Dansoman, suspects Hamza Yakubu and Mubarak Yakubu were also arrested.



A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of one pump action gun and a pistol.



All three suspects have since been put before the court.