Three cases NDC cited in petition to Commonwealth Secretariat

NDC has petitioned Commonwealth Secretariat over injustice in Ghana

The party accused the President of persecuting its members



The NDC cited three ongoing cases to make their point



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lodged a petition with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat over what it describes as a gross violation of the human rights of its leading members by the Akufo-Addo government.



The party contends that the use of the judiciary by the current administration to intimidate and harass its members; sharply contradicts the tenets of good governance.



The party further indicated that the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC, at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, February 28, said: “Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC.”



But what are some of the human rights cases the opposition party thinks the government is using to persecute and harass some of its members?



The petition, signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, cited among others, the ongoing case against the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Opuni, and the recent charges of financial loss to the state against its Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson.



The Republic v Stephen Kwabena Opuni and two others - the party indicated that, the government of Ghana under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has “demonstrated that the entire prosecution of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni is nothing but political witch-hunting.”



The petition added, “During the trial, it came to the attention of the lawyers for the defendants that the Government had suppressed relevant evidence that exculpates the defendants. These pieces of relevant evidence included witness statements obtained during investigations conducted by the State which showed that some of the farmers who used the fertilizer on their cocoa farms indicated that their yield had increased; witness statements showing that there had been alternative laboratory tests of samples of the fertilizer in question by the Ghana Standards Authority, whose results differed from the test results being relied upon by the prosecution, among others.

“Quite apart from the above, in the course of the trial of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni, the then Deputy Attorney General of Ghana, Godfred Dame (now the substantive Attorney General) granted an interview in the United Kingdom where he presented Dr. Stephen Kwabena as a symbol of corruption of the NDC Government. What is more worrying is that the trial of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni increasingly looks like a political show trial than a genuine attempt at ensuring accountability of public officers.



“A key figure in this political show trial has been the presiding judge, Mr. Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, whose conduct breaches established principles of judicial composure and commitment. In February 2020, Mr. Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, the presiding judge, who is also the Paramount Chief of Nyagbo in the Volta Region of Ghana called on his people, at a durbar, to vote for President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo in the 2020 Presidential Elections. This is a flagrant breach of article 276 of the Ghana's 1992 Constitution which prohibits chiefs from “taking part in active party politics”. An application for Mr. Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, to recuse himself from the hearing of the case came to naught.”



“Since then Mr. Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga has been unable to hide his intention to convict Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni. At the close of the Prosecution case and upon an application of submission of no case to answer by lawyers for Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni, Mr. Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, contrary to all standards of common law adjudication on the legal principles that govern the consideration of an application of no case to answer, literally established the guilt of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni before the latter had opened his defence. In delivering his ruling on the application, Mr. Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, who was appointed a Supreme Court Justice in the course of the criminal prosecution of Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni made the following unfortunate remarks, which Manly fair legal system would warrant his recusal from the case on the ground of real likelihood or appearance of bias:



Page 54 of the ruling: “All these were perpetuated to facilitate the 2nd and 3'° accused business and defraud COCOBOD, indeed these acts were all perpetuated to facilitate and intentionally, voluntarily to aid



the 2nd and 3" accused to perpetuate fraud on COCOBOD by supplying a different product from what was tested and approved.”

Page 54 again "...However, the 1st Accused although he knew the correct state of affairs and knowingly facilitated and aided the 2nd and 3rd accused to defraud COCOBOD.”



Page 55 of the ruling. “The 1st accused made things easier for the 2nd and 3rd Accused to succeed in their enterprise of defrauding.”



“Page 59 of the ruling. “The 1st accused scientist with all his knowledge and skill had the benefit of an original Lithovit Foliar Fertilizer submitted, tested and approved by him yet knowingly he agreed and caused the state to lose millions of Cedis in foreign exchange by paying these monies to the 2nd and 3rd accused persons. The 1st accused thus caused financial loss through this action.”



The Republic vrs Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen - the NDC said it is another example of criminal persecution being perpetrated by the Government of Ghana against the members of the NDC. The 1st Accused person in the case is the Party Chairman of the NDC and the 2nd Accused person is a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC.



The party noted “the conduct of the Government of Ghana in this matter has been dreadful leaving no doubt the Government is bent on a conviction regardless of the quality of the evidence. When on 29th January 2020, the Prosecution called its first witness in the person of one Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, he testified that he had no recollection of the statements contained in the witness statement attributed to him. However, the signature on the witness statement was his.”

The Republic vrs Cassiel Ato Forson & Two Others - The NDC stated that, “In its budget statement for 2022 read in Parliament in November 2021 the Government has made it a policy priority to introduce an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy), which has been stiffly opposed by the NDC and Ghanaians. The immediate reaction of the Government to this opposition has been the halaman persecution or threatened prosecution of members of Parliament of the NDC who have been at the forefront of the NDC's opposition to the E-levy.”



“On 22 December 2021, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson granted an interview, during which, he expressed his strong opposition to the imposition of the E-levy. On 23" December 2021, a day after his interview, the Government levelled criminal charges against him for willfully causing financial loss to the Republic and for intentionally misapplying public property. We believe that the charges against Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson are politically motivated and engineered to weaken his opposition to the E-levy. This is a brazen abuse of power by the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo,” the statement stressed.



