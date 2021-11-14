Three dead as suspected robbers and small-scale miners clash

The incident happened when the miners were returning from their mining site

Three (3) persons have been allegedly shot dead as suspected armed robbers attacked and exchanged fire with small-scale miners.

The miners were returning from their mining site at Adaboi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region.



According to the District Police Commander, ASP. Ernest Agyekum the incident happened around 8 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021.



He said two persons died on the spot including an Okada rider whereas the third person died while on admission in the hospital.



The three bodies were deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin government hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, several others who sustained serious injuries are currently on admission at the hospital.



The commander said their injuries were serious.



He assured the residents that the Police would continue to work to deal with criminal activities in the area.



He also revealed the Police had also gathered that some of the miners were complicit in the robbery.