Three dead; one arrested in Kalariga robbery

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh
At least one suspect has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in a robbery incident at Kalariga, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region.
Three others died in the attack.
One of the deceased is believed to be among the suspects while the two are victims of the attack. One other victim who sustained injuries is being treated at a health facility.
Reports say one of the victims is a radio presenter. Residents of the area, according to reports confronted the suspects before the Police arrived on the scene.
The Police are on the scene while investigations are underway.
Source: starrfm.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
Related Articles:
- 14-year-old sentenced to 2 years for stabbing friend over girl at Assin Foso
- Dzodze Police command investigates murder of 33-year-old woman
- I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
- Fried fish thief granted GHC10,000 bail
- Police on manhunt for step father, mother, ‘area boys’ who molested 15-year-old girl
- Read all related articles