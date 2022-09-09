0
Three die as UEW-branded bus crashes at Apirede

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three people have reportedly died after a University of Education, Winneba (UEW) branded bus crashed at Apirede, a community in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

According to 3news.com, the bus which was carrying students crashed after it veered off the road into a valley at Apirede on Friday, September 9, 2022.

The report indicated that the students were embarking on an educational trip to Mountain Afadjato in the Volta Region when the accident happened.

It added that at least 28 other persons sustained various degrees with some being life-threatening and are currently being treated at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The Eastern Regional Hospital Administrator, Belinda Kafui Mawutor, has confirmed that the hospital is taking care of the accident victims.

Although the bus was UEW branded, the students in it have not been confirmed to be UEW students.

Neither the university nor the Ghana Police Service have spoken on the accident yet.

