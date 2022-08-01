5
Three die in galamsey pit collapse

35 Year Old Man Found Dead In Galamsey Pit.jpeg Bodies of the deceased victims have been retrieved by the police

Mon, 1 Aug 2022

Three persons have reportedly died in a pit collapse at an illegal mining site near Dompoase.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com, the incident occurred at a mining site off the Ehyireso road at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Nana Kwebana Tewiah, reporting on the incident, said the identities of the deceased miners are yet to be established.

According to the reporter, the victims are strangers who came into the community to work.

However, a police team has retrieved the bodies of the deceased victims for preservation, autopsy and identification.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
